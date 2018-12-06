Save 53% On ‘Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy’

Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy is a wonderful hardcover book that should be on the coffee table of any die-hard Star Wars fan. It features complete storyboards for A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi, “as well as never-before-published art from early conceptual and deleted scenes”.

At the time of writing, you can pick up a copy right here on Amazon for only $18.81 after an instant 48% discount and a clippable 10% coupon that’s applied at checkout. The coupon brings the price down to an all-time low, so take advantage while you can. If you have any doubts that this would be an amazing gift for a Star Wars fan, make sure to check out Amazon’s preview images. This book is gorgeous.

From the description:

“From the opening chase above Tatooine in A New Hope to the Battle of Endor in Jedi, this book presents the visual inspiration behind now-iconic moments. Readers can finally see a full set of storyboards by legendary artist Joe Johnston, as well as early boards for Episode IV by Alex Tavoularis and for Episode V by Ivor Beddoes, rarely seen Episode VI boards by Roy Carnon, and Ralph McQuarrie’s never-before-seen storyboards for Episode V.”

On a related note, Columbia is releasing a Star Wars parka that’s inspired by the jackets worn by The Empire Strikes Back crew while filming Hoth scenes in Norway back in 1979. It will be able to order online right here starting at 9:01 PST (12:01 EST) tonight, December 6th -7th for $500 in unisex sizes. They will sell out in the blink of an eye, but if you’re willing to pay the markups, keep tabs on this eBay link for the inevitable resales. You can also try your luck by waiting in line at select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea. Some of the U.S. locations will also sell jackets that are signed by Mark Hamill. Details on which stores will have the jackets can be found here.

