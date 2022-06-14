Taika Waititi Jokes His Star Wars Film Won't Merely Feature "Chewbacca's Grandmother"

✖

The Star Wars franchise has currently only offered audiences two cinematic spin-off films, both of which feature references to well-known corners of the Skywalker Saga, but according to filmmaker Taika Waititi, the only way to really push the series forward is by moving away from well-known elements of the galaxy far, far away. In this regard, Waititi joked that the movie he is currently developing with writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns won't feature subtle but definitive connections to things like the Millennium Falcon or "Chewbacca's grandmother." The new film doesn't currently have a release date.

"Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," Waititi shared with Total Film, via GamesRadar. "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and began developing new live-action stories for the saga, regardless of all the new elements that are introduced, the stories on screens both big and small have had some sort of connection to established elements of the franchise. Based on these most recent remarks, Waititi clearly knows the potential of the franchise and the need to venture into uncharted territory.

Despite his interest in exploring new elements, Waititi also knows the importance of capturing the established spirit of the franchise.

When asked by ScreenRant about what would set his film apart, Waititi shared, "That's yet to be seen. I don't know. I'm still writing. I'm still coming up with the ideas and storylining it and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film. Because, I could say, 'Oh yeah, we'll just write any old thing and set in space and then put Star Wars on the front.' But it wouldn't be a Star Wars film without certain elements and a certain treatment, so I've just got to make sure that it stays within that wheelhouse."

Stay tuned for details on the new film from Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

