Lucasfilm has been having a renaissance on the Disney+ streaming service with Star Wars projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the upcoming Rogue One prequel, Andor. The studio has been taking their time developing their feature film projects, but they have been developing films with Patty Jenkins, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and Taika Waititi. There haven't been many updates on Waititi's film and the director has been very vague about his project. Now, the director has come out with a brand new update that's still very vague. While speaking with the good folks at Screen Rant, Waititi wants to make sure it feels like a Star Wars film.

"That's yet to be seen. I don't know. I'm still writing. I'm still coming up with the ideas and storylining it and just wanted to make sure that it feels like a Star Wars film." Waititi said. "Because, I could say, "Oh yeah, we'll just write any old thing and set in space and then put Star Wars on the front." But it wouldn't be a Star Wars film without certain elements and a certain treatment, so I've just got to make sure that it stays within that wheelhouse."

The most recent Star Wars project to make its debut is Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The series will be the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Variety it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

"Yeah, I've never worked with Darth Vader before because he didn't exist," McGregor reveals. "At the very end of Episode III we see him sort of being born, I suppose, but I hadn't worked with him and I hadn't worked with Storm Troopers. We worked with Clone Troopers, but mainly they weren't there. They were put in afterwards. So it was kind of cool. I had all these flashbacks to being young… seeing Darth Vader coming at you is pretty terrifying. I don't care who you are! Even if you know it's Hayden [Christensen] in there. You know it's still quite scary seeing that face come at you."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. The first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

