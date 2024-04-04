Star Wars Releases Tales of the Empire Trailer, Release Date Announced

The trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire pulls two characters from the darker side as the focus of a whole new set of stories.

Star Wars has released the trailer for Tales of the Empire, the new character-focused anthology series that will follow two key characters from the Star Wars franchise, across six episodes coming on May the 4th. The characters of focus will be Nightsisters Witch and Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth (from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka), and former Jedi padawan Barriss Offee who fell to the dark side and framed Ahsoka Tano for the Jedi Temple bombing (in the Clone Wars animated series).

Tales of the Empire is Star Wars' companion piece to Tales of the Jedi, which released a first installment the fall of 2022. Tales of the Jedi also consisted of six episodes, divided between two characters, Ahoska Tano and Count Dooku. The series was largely praised for filling in key backstory for Tano and Dooku, which also tied up or touched upon so many other characters and stories from the Star Wars Saga. With its strategic selection of characters, Tales of the Empire is looking to do much the same.

The Nightsisters are becoming a bigger and bigger focus in Star Wars lore, with Clone Wars and Ahsoka featuring the mystical clan of Force users heavily. Barriss Offee has been a standout as a sort of dark counterpart to Ahsoka Tano, and seeing her brought back into the limelight is certainly interesting.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Story & Cast Info

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" is the new series, which is the second installment of the "Tales" series, stylistically follows 2022's critically acclaimed "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi."

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.

The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

How to Watch Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

"Tales of the Empire" launches exclusively on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, with all six episodes.

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.