Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Photos Reveal Baby Ahsoka

Another new Star Wars series is on the way. Saturday, Dave Filoni was on-hand at Star Wars Celebration to officially unveil Tales of the Jedi, an anthology series taking place around several points in time across the Star Wars timeline. The series will bring back some familiar characters in new times, showing Jedi like Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Count Dooku at younger points in their life. The series will also include at least three episodes based on Ahsoka Tano, including an origin episode that will show the fan-favorite Jedi as a baby.

In stills released by the official Star Wars social media accounts, Baby Ahsoka can be seen being carried by her mother on her native planet of Shili. See Ahsoka's new look in the two stills below.

Learn the origins of Ahsoka. Tales of the Jedi is coming Fall 2022 to @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/svTt7ZKQ9P — Star Wars (@starwars) May 29, 2022

It's been a big couple of years for Ahsoka. After years appearing in Lucasfilm's various animated properties, the character was adapted to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian. She's now getting her own series, featuring Rosario Dawson in the eponymous role.

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special," Dawson previously told StarWars.com. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

She continued. "I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don't always get to have story-wise. It's just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It's really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is set to hit Disney+ later this year. Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ in 2023.

