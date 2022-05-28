Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

✖

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni said at the panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show." The series will be a variety of shorts with three of them specifically focusing on Ahsoka. Others will include episodes set within the Jedi Temple, and a reunion between Anakin and Ahsoka.

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology of Original animated shorts, each story featuring Jedi from the prequel era, streaming Fall 2022 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yHAyCAxuBM — Star Wars (@starwars) May 28, 2022

The show first hit the radar for fans after rumors in early May led to its discussion. A now-deleted panel scheduled revealed the show's title to netizens, and the name was immediately familiar. After all, Dark Horse Comics once published a miniseries under the same title, and the anthology was one of the first to dig into the Jedi Order's longstanding divide with the Sith.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to learn about Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, and they can always check out the Dark Horse comics to learn more. For those unfamiliar with the run, the books were made between 1993 and 1998. Writer Tom Veitch, a very important contributor to the Star Wars Expanded Universe, oversaw Tales of the Jedi and its prequel era.

The anthology is set about 4,000 years before any of the Star Wars films, and it deals with the Jedi Order at a precarious moment. The organization is at war with the Sith. It goes on to follow numerous story threads involving the Jedi religion, the Old Republic, and even how the Sith were formed. While the Expanded Universe was cut away from the franchise's canon years ago, many Star Wars fans still see Tales of the Jedi as an integral part of the series. And now, Disney is reviving the anthology for a special animated series.

What do you think about Star Wars' latest animated project? Will you be tuning in? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.