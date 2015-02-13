Star Wars: Taron Egerton Reveals He Was Close to Playing Han Solo

Star Wars put their film plans on hold to regroup after their most recent Skywalker trilogy and spin-offs have all become critical flops. Sure, the studio has a lot of films in development, but they've been primarily focusing on their more successful streaming series. One of the main reasons for the holding of their film slate would have to be Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now one actor has revealed that he almost had the part before Alden Ehrenreich signed on the dotted line. During a new interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kingsman: The Secret Service star gave out key details about him almost becoming the next Han Solo.

"I'll be honest: I got on the Falcon. I was with Chewie," Egerton revealed. "I was in the full costume ... And there was one more ... there was another round [of auditions] that I decided not to do. And it's far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it."

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

