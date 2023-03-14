Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Reveals For Mando Mania Week 3

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are three weeks into Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+, and there have been three Mando Mania merch drops to celebrate each new episode. This week, the highlights are the LEGO Spider Tank and new releases in Hasbro's The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. Unfortunately, Hasbro is still stuck on previous Disney+ Star Wars series with two new figures from The Book of Boba Fett. These figures follow a wave from The Book of Boba Fett in Mando Mania week 2 and a 2-pack inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi in week 1.

Prepare to pre-order the Black Series Tusken Chieftan and Vintage Collection Tusken Warrior tomorrow, March 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Details can be found below. Expect pre-orders to be available here at Entertainment Earth at that time (free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items using our exclusive link). Additional retailers will be added when the product goes live.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TUSKEN CHIEFTAIN ($24.99) This 6-inch scale figure is also inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Includes weapon accessory.

This 6-inch scale figure is also inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Includes weapon accessory. STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN WARRIOR ($16.99) This 3.75-inch Tusken Warrior action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney+. Includes weapon accessory.

In addition to the Black Series and Vintage Collection reveals, Hasbro also revealed upcoming Lightsaber Forge and Mission Fleet releases for the kids. Both are expected to arrive in the Summer of this year.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE LUKE SKYWALKER GREEN LIGHTSABER ($27.99) "Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable green blade that flicks open and collapses down, cap, cover and core, so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations!"

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET PROTECT THE BOUNTY ($34.99) "Blast off into galactic action with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET PROTECT THE BOUNTY action figure set. This Star Wars toy includes 5 2.5-inch-scale figures including the Mandalorian, Fennec Shand, Boba Fett, a Dark Trooper, a Stormtrooper with fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as a 2.5-inch-scale sculpted Grogu figure. All figures and accessory feature design and detail inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. Recreate an iconic scene from The Mandalorian by placing the Grogu figure on the seeing stone. This Mission Fleet Star Wars playset also comes with an attachable jetpack, 6 blaster accessories, and a seeing stone accessory, found only in this set."