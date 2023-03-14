Spider Tank Launches As The Latest Star Wars: The Mandalorian LEGO Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the third week of Disney's Mando Mania merch reveals in celebration of Star Wars: The Mandaloirian Season 3, and one of the biggest drops of the day is the 75361 LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank set, which is available to pre-order here at LEGO.com for $49.99 with a release date set for August 1st.

The Spider-Tank LEGO set includes 526 pieces and minfigures of the Mandalorian with a darksaber, Bo-Katan Kryze with 2 blasters, and aLEGO figure of Grogu. Features of the Spider Tank include flexible legs, grabbing claws, an opening cockpit with room for a minifigure, and an elevating hatch with 2 stud shooters.

On a related note, if you didn't watch The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ before jumping back into Star Wars: The Mandalorian with Season 3, you might have been surprised about Mando's new ride – the N-1 Starfighter. The ship that Peli Motto built for Din Djarin may not seem as practical as the Razor Crest, but it more than makes up for that in performance. This thing is fast. Speaking of fast, the LEGO set inspired by the N-1 Starfighter is likely to fly off the shelves thanks to a 20% discount that you can find here on Amazon and here at Walmart at the time of writing.

The discount brings the price of the N-1 Starfighter 75325 LEGO set down to $47.99, which gets you 412 pieces, a Mandalorian minifigure with jet pack and darksaber, and a Peli Motto minifigure with a wrench and a BD Droid figure. Features include a minifigure cockpit, cargo compartment, and a spring loaded shooter. While you're at it you might want to check out the N-Starfighter microfighter set that LEGO launched earlier this week priced at $15.99.

Keep in mind that LEGO recently announced the Star Wars 75356 Executor Super Star Destroyer, which sold out in pre-order but is expected to return here at the LEGO Shop for $69.99 at midnight EST on May 1st.

The Executor starship measures over 17-inches long when complete, and includes a display stand with a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. The set is a welcome addition to the LEGO Star Wars lineup, though the inclusion of a minifigure would have been nice. Given LEGO's penchant for super expensive mega sets in recent months, it's also refreshing that they made this set somewhat affordable for those not willing to pay UCS prices.