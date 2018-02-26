‘Star Wars’ The Black Series Darth Revan Figure is Back

In most places, getting your hands on the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan figure will set you back between $50 and $90 thanks to markups. However, Entertainment Earth is expecting a new shipment in September, and you can secure your figure right here for $21.99.

Dark Revan (Knights of the Old Republic) was stripped of canon status but subtly teased in The Last Jedi with a kyber crystal that appeared in the film. This crystal was officially described in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary as a “recovered Jedi Crusader pendant”. That might open the door for Darth Revan to officially appear in the future, which makes this figure more collectible than ever (not to mention the similarities with Kylo Ren). The full description for the Darth Revan figure is as follows:

“The enigmatic former hero of the Jedi Civil War, Darth Revan continued to play a pivotal role in the ongoing war between the Sith Empire and the Galactic Republic.”

“Recall moments of intense battle with this Star Wars Black Series 6-inch Darth Revan figure that includes a signature accessory and features premium deco across multiple points of articulation. Kids and adults alike can re-create the exciting stories of good versus evil in a galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars Black Series 6-inch Darth Revan action figure from Star Wars, designed for iconic role play and ultimate collectability.”

On a related note, The Star Wars Black Series Captain Rex figure was first released as a HASCON exclusive, and it’s set to ship in standard Black Series packaging this spring. The figure is also one of the hottest Black Series pre-orders we’ve ever seen, so it might be a good idea to secure one now. The best deal that we’ve found for the Captain Rex figure is also on Entertainment Earth, where it’s available to order for $21.99.

