Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Opening Was Predicted by Patton Oswalt and Parks and Recreation

The first episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett made its debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, showcasing an entirely new chapter in the story of the iconic bounty hunter. It’s safe to say that a number of fans had been envisioning Boba’s solo story ever since he first debuted in the original Star Wars trilogy — and as it turns out, one iconic interpretation of his potential return might have just become canon. Spoilers for the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode begins with a series of flashbacks to Boba’s early days — including the time when he was presumed dead after falling into a Sarlacc pit in the original trilogy. In one sequence, we see Boba managing to get his way out of the literal belly of the beast, before he frantically pops up onto the sand.

As fans of both Star Wars and the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation quickly realized, the final aspect of that sequence is almost verbatim from Patton Oswalt’s iconic monologue on the show, during which he improvised a nearly nine-minute-long filibuster where he pitches his ideas for the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In particular, Oswalt suggests the following: “We pan down from the twin suns of Tatooine. We are now close on the mouth of the Sarlacc pit. After a beat, the gloved Mandalorian armor gauntlet of Boba Fett grabs on to the sand outside the Sarlacc pit, and the feared bounty hunter pulls himself from the maw of the sand beast.”

https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt/status/1476380952519593987?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On Wednesday, Oswalt even retweeted a video matching up the Parks and Rec scene with the opening of The Book of Boba Fett, jokingly saying “you’re welcome” for the first episode being so good.

In the years since the Parks and Recreation episode originally aired and the full version of Oswalt’s filibuster was released online, that monologue has popped up in both pop culture and in real life several times. As fans realized in 2017 upon Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, Disney now owns all of the characters who could be part of his hypothetical Star Wars pitch, which goes on to involve the Avengers, the X-Men, and more.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett debut Wednesdays on Disney+.