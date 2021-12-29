The Book of Boba Fett Premiere: An Untold Star Wars Story

Warning: this story contains spoilers for “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land.” The first chapter in The Book of Boba Fett returns to the sands of Tatooine to tell the untold story of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In 4 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), the bounty hunter Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) has delivered a carbonite-frozen Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to the crime lord Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) rescue of Han from Jabba’s sail barge ends with Fett’s damaged jetpack sending him into the Pit of Carkoon — and the belly of the all-powerful Sarlacc — to be digested slowly over a thousand years.

As revealed by Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Fett (Temuera Morrison) survives his fall into the pit and reclaims his armor when the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) recovers the suit from Mos Pelgo marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) in 9 ABY. But Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc pit was a story of Star Wars Legends — until now.

In The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,” Fett heals in a bacta pod inside Jabba’s Palace: his base of operations as the new crime lord of Tatooine. No longer a hired gun, the daimyo Lord Fett rules Jabba’s empire with Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) at his side.

This new chapter begins with flashes of the past as Fett dreams of his homeworld, Kamino, his birthplace as an unaltered clone. He dreams of his father, Jango Fett (Morrison), beheaded during the First Battle of Geonosis in 22 BBY. He dreams of his pain and suffering inside the stomach of the Sarlacc, gasping and clutching at the creature’s slimy intestines.

In flashback: Fett, protected by his armor made of Beskar and Durasteel, makes his way to a half-digested Stormtrooper and inhales from their oxygen supply. Fett’s fist punches through the Sarlacc’s stomach, igniting his flamethrower and burning his way through the tentacled creature’s belly. Fett claws his way upwards through the sands of Tatooine and emerges before the crashed sail barge.

After he collapses, Jawas loot the armor and weapons off Fett’s body. Left for dead in a sandstorm, the near-lifeless and near-naked Fett is discovered by Tusken Raiders and is too weak to defeat their leader during an attempt to escape into the desert. A Tusken child leashes Fett and leads him deeper into the harsh dunes of Tatooine, where they watch marauders raid a nearby encampment.

Fett is forced to dig for water with a Roidan prisoner and devises a plan to get to the Anchorhead settlement and escape off-world. But when their dig unearths a vicious sand creature that attacks the Tusken, Fett’s chains become his weapon: he handily kills the monster and is celebrated when he returns to the Tusken Raider camp with its head for a prize.

The legend has returned.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

