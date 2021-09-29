Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premiere Date Revealed on New Poster

Star Wars fans are going to ring in the new year with The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm today announced that the new series, spinning out of Boba Fett’s return in The Mandalorian‘s second season, will debut on December 29th. The new key art poster for the series displays the date and shows Boba Fett sitting and the throne in the palace formerly belonging to Jabba the Hutt. The Mandalorian fans will remember Boba Fett claiming that throne in The Mandalorian finale’s post-credits scene, which first announced the spinoff. Temuera Morrison played the role of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and will return as the iconic bounty hunter in the spinoff.

Here’s how Disney+ describes The Book of Boba Fett in a press release: “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.” You can see the key art poster below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Wen. She commented on the differences between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen teased. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are The Book of Boba Fett‘s executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers. John Bartnicki produces, and John Hampian is a co-producer.

Rodriguez directed Boba Fett’s action-packed return in “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” of The Mandalorian. He’s teased that fans haven’t seen anything yet compared to what’s to come from The Book of Boba Fett.

“I’ve got so much to tell you about that, but I’m out of time,” Rodriguez told The Nerdy Basement when asked about the new series. “Yeah, I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind. You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.