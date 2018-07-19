‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Revival Announced at SDCC

It looks like one of Star Wars’ most beloved franchises will live to fight another day.

In a surprise announcement, it was revealed that Star Wars: The Clone Wars is getting a seventh season, after the series was initially cancelled in 2013. The new season of Clone Wars will be revived on the Disney streaming service, which will reportedly be called “Disney Direct”.

The reveal was made during Clone Wars’ Hall-H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which was billed as a 10-year anniversary panel. Speculation had swirled around the possibility of Clone Wars getting some sort of proper finale, after cast member Dee Bradley Baker teased that fans wouldn’t want to miss the anniversary panel.

The series debuted with a theatrically-released film in 2008, with the animated adventures continuing on Cartoon Network. The overall narrative focused on the time between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, highlighting the partnership between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker while also introducing Ahsoka Tano.

Following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio shifted focus away from the series and onto the sequel films and the all-new Star Wars Rebels, leading to Clone Wars‘ surprising cancellation. While Rebels did wrap up some of Clone Wars’ unresolved plotlines, there was often a push for fans to get some sort of proper finale.

It will be interesting to see how this new season of Clone Wars factors into the larger post-Disney Star Wars canon, something that fans have speculated about in the past.

“Clone Wars, with George [Lucas] at the helm, I mean, it would go through this Expanded Universe stuff, and it would pick out ideas that George thought were particularly cool, and Dave would think, “This is cool,” so we’d throw it in there.” Sam Witwer, who voiced Darth Maul on both Clone Wars and Rebels, told ComicBook.com back in 2017. “But there was never an expectation that the film and TV stuff had to line up exactly with Karen Traviss’ books, or Timothy Zahn’s stuff, or Yuuzhan Vong stuff; there was never that expectation. I know the fans sometimes got upset when it didn’t line up, but ultimately, I think George and everyone, and Dave, had done an incredible job of using stuff that’s really cool from the old EU.”

The new season of Clone Wars does not have a release date.