Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens

The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.

"I love Star Wars, I wouldn't have asked to be in it otherwise," Craig recalled to the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Ben Dixon, who's an assistant director on those movies and he was an AD on [Spectre] as well, and I was doing fittings. I asked him 'Could I get a part in this?' And he just said let me go and ask. The next day, I was in a f-cking stormtrooper suit. I had to wear the thing all day and I couldn't feel my hands by the end of the day. These poor people have to wear them in the desert, I wouldn't have done it if I had to go to Tunisia."

When asked about whether we would see his stormtrooper character again, named FN-1824, Craig joked, "Yes, that role was very dear to me. Is that was the character was called? I tried to get into the next two but no luck."

Even though Craig went uncredited and only uttered a handful of words, the role was still more substantial than he thought it was going to be when he first joined the project.

"Thing was, I thought 'background stormtrooper,'" Craig shared during a BAFTA retrospective. "I mean, I wanted to do that guy that bumps his head in the original one, you know that person who drops his lightsaber or something ...Then I was in a whole f-cking scene, I was like, 'OK!' And we did the scene and then I just thought they'll loop me, they'll put another voice on it, you know? Then I had to spend like three hours with [director] JJ [Abrams] on a looping session like doing all the dialogues. Like, 'Really, you want me to do this? Get someone else to do this!'"

