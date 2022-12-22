Glass Onion: Daniel Craig on Revealing Details of Benoit Blanc's Personal Life (Exclusive)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix this weekend, and the movie is already a hit with critics and fans alike. After having a week-long theatrical release at the end of November, the Rian Johnson film currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score. At the London Film Festival, before the movie's release, Johnson confirmed during a press conference that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc was queer. Johnson also teased that an exciting actor would be showing up as Craig's partner. In case you haven't seen the movie yet, we won't give away the actor, but here's what Craig told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about not wanting to learn too much about Benoit's personal life.

"We don't really kind of want there to be a lot of it," Craig explained. "That's what we want. I mean, I think in the sense that the more of an enigma he can remain, the better it is for the storytelling. It's less about him, it's about the suspects. It's about the protagonist in the story and about how he hopefully figures out the case. And, you know, we see in this movie one technique. We saw in the last movie, a technique, and [Rian Johnson]'s gonna have to think of another technique. I think that his backstory, I'm not personally interested in what happened to Benoit Blanc when he was 10, but you know, I'm sure somebody can make it up and I'll just go, 'Yep, that's it.'"

"Yes, he obviously is," Johnson said at the London Film Festival (via Insider) when asked if Blanc is queer. "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson teased. Craig added, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Why Was Glass Onion Only in Theaters for a Week?

Netflix previously announced that Glass Onion will be getting a "sneak preview release" in theaters in late November. The movie played in 600 theaters across the country, running from November 23rd through November 29th. When asked why Netflix chose to go with that model when longer release windows were rumored, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had the following explanation:

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends," Sarandos said during a recent investors call.

"Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world," he continued. "Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix starting December 23rd.