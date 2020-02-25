Star Wars: The High Republic Novel Announced for Project Luminous

Star Wars first teased “Project Luminous” last fall, leading fans to speculate what the publishing initiative could contain, with news emerging today that author Charles Soule would be delivering the Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi novel from Del Rey, which is set to hit shelves on August 25th (pre-orders are live on Amazon now). Few details are known about the book or the overall High Republic campaign, with the first mention of this time period being in the audio drama Dooku: Jedi Lost and the Marvel Comics releases Star Wars and Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, a point in time which predates the Galactic Civil War by a few hundred years.

Del Rey describes the book, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. Until. . . .”

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, a majority of its stories across all mediums have centered on a roughly 60-year period that has been encompassed by the prequel trilogy, original trilogy, and the sequel trilogy. There are isolated instances of exploring the franchise’s mythology outside of these periods, while various Legends stories, which are no longer canonical, have unfolded in all corners of the galaxy’s timeline.

In the wake of the Project Luminous announcement last fall, fans have been speculating about what Lucasfilm had in store for fans. It would appear that a new era of storytelling, at least in the world of comics and novels, will be unfolding in this point and time, with the uncertainty of the saga’s future possibly allowing this project to pave the way for the directions the studio will pursue in the world of movies and TV.

Despite the accomplishments of what Star Wars has achieved in the world of publishing, those projects don’t draw nearly as much attention as movies and TV shows, with this upcoming event possibly serving as a prep course for what’s to come in those more well-known arenas. Whether it be ahead of the release of a video game, animated series, or even an amusement park attraction, Disney has often found a way to either prepare fans for major events in the franchise or offered them supplemental content to pursue if a certain set of characters or locations catch their interest.

