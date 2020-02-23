Star Wars Project Luminous: Everything We Know

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Project Luminous will be revealed tomorrow night. Lucasfilm has been teasing the project for months and fans will finally learn what it all means on Monday. What do we know about the project so far? Precious little in terms of plot, but we do know some information that speaks to Project Luminous' scale and format. Star Wars first announced Project Luminous at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. Project Luminous has been described as a singular, cohesive story that will be told through multiple outlets, including comic books and prose fiction. The publishers involved in the project include Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Marvel, and IDW Publishing.

We also know who the creators involved are. Each of these writers has at least some Star Wars fiction in their resume. They include Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), Charles Soule ( Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot), and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck).

The idea for Project Luminous came from Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain. The project has been in the works since 2018. The five authors involved in Project Luminous met at Skywalker Ranch in September 2018 to discuss the story with Lucasfilm Publishing editors and the Lucasfilm Story Group. They convened to discuss the project again in March 2019, a month before the project was announced to the public at Star Wars Celebration.

During the Star Wars publishing panel at New York Comic Con in 2019, Lucasfilm teased Project Luminous again with the message, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things…. Until…Project Luminous, 2020.” The first part of that message is a direct quote of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope. The “until” suggests that something will change in Project Luminous. The nature of the Force seems to be central to the project's story.

Soule has described Project Luminous as a "massive Star Wars event." Some rumors about the project suggest it will take place during a time referred to as "the High Republic era," about 400 years before the events of the Skywalker saga. If this is true -- and it is just a rumor for now -- it could introduce an entirely new setting for Star Wars to explore. Since The Old Republic era of the Legends Expanded Universe is no longer canon, the possibilities endless.

We'll find out more soon. Details about Project Luminous are expected to be revealed Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!