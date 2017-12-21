Watch Air Force Veteran Granted Dying Wish To See ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Much like the characters in many of its films, the Star Wars saga has a way of bringing people together in hopes of doing good in a world full of unpleasantness. Last week, we reported about an Air Force Veteran whose dying wish was to see The Last Jedi in theaters, which you can see in the video below was granted this past weekend.

Ron Villemaire was anxious over not being able to attend a theatrical screening of the film due to being in hospice care with stage 4 colon cancer. Ron’s daughter, Elizabeth Ngo, purchased tickets for the film before he was admitted into hospice care, making her take to social media for some assistance.

Ngo went on Twitter to ask, “Anyone know how I can help my dad? He’s dying of cancer. He’s a veteran of the Vietnam war. I want him to see The Last Jedi before he dies and there is no Make a Wish stuff for adults. Anyone know what I can do? We don’t know how long he has.”

The plea caught the support and the attention of the community and Villemaire’s situation was recognized by the Bedford and New Boston fire departments who ensured that not only will he make it to a screening, but that they’d have paramedics standing by in the theater should an emergency arise.

Not only did paramedics attend the screening, but the special screening, which was arranged by O’Neil Cinemas in Epping, New Hampshire, was attended by fans in Chewbacca, Stormtrooper and Darth Vader costumes.

“I never would have believed it would have turned out, like, I mean, this is incredible,” Ngo said of the experience.

“I hope that God will bless each and every single one of them just the way I feel blessed right now,” Villemaire shared. “Thank God for Star Wars fans!”

This is only the latest heartwarming story about the lengths Star Wars fans will go to in hopes of bringing people joy, with Mark Hamill himself getting in on the action.

Screenwriter Ed Solomon recounted on Twitter how a friend’s terminally ill son wanted nothing more than to meet Luke Skywalker. Not Mark Hamill, as he was too young to understand he was an actor playing a part, but Skywalker himself.

Solomon reached out to Hamill’s agent to make the specific request, knowing how unlikely it would be for Hamill to make the appearance. Minutes later, Hamill reached out to Solomon to express his enthusiasm about the opportunity, inviting the family to his own home for the encounter.

The writer claims that Hamill dressed a Luke and spent hours with the family in character, answering countless questions about “his” life.

Fans can see how the latest chapter in the saga unfolds in The Last Jedi in theaters now.

[H/T CNN]