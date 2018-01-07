‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blu-ray Rumored Release Date Revealed

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is rumored to have a tentative disc release date of March 27, according to home media enthusiast site The Digital Bits.

The Last Jedi could be available to own as soon as March 13, as films generally reach Digital HD two weeks before premiering on disc.

Disney’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens released to Blu-ray and DVD April 5, 2016, followed by Rogue One April 4, 2017. Both films originally opened in December.

Pre-orders already exist for store exclusive editions of the film at retailers Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.

The Last Jedi will be the first film of the Star Wars saga to be released in the relatively new 4K Ultra HD format, an arena Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment only recently entered into with 2017 releases Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3.

The third consecutive Star Wars film to bypass the $1 billion milestone at the global box office, The Last Jedi is projected to bring in $1.6 billion by the end of its theatrical run.

Audience reaction towards the film is split: it has the lowest audience reaction score of any live-action Star Wars installment on Rotten Tomatoes, but the eighth installment of the long-running saga was also awarded an “A” CinemaScore as voted by verified audiences.

Writer-director Rian Johnson addressed negative fan backlash aimed at The Last Jedi, writing the film couldn’t please everyone. Johnson estimated “80%-90%” of reactions he’s received on social media have been “really lovely.”

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.