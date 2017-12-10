‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Ending Has A Dedication To Carrie Fisher

The cast and crew of The Last Jedi gathered in Los Angeles, California this weekend to celebrate the premiere of the latest chapter in the Star Wars saga, with a glaring absence of Carrie Fisher, who passed away late last year. The actress might not have appeared in the flesh, but as the credits for the film rolled, audiences saw a special dedication to the star.

After the credits for the main members of the cast finished, the dedication “For our special princess – Carrie Fisher” appeared on screen.

Prior to the film’s premiere, the cast and crew took the stage to introduce the sequel, with writer/director Rian Johnson taking a moment to dedicate the film and the evening to Fisher.

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, don’t you dare make this night a solemn tribute,’” Johnson shared. “So let’s all have a blast tonight for Carrie.”

Following the announcement of her passing, fans’ thoughts went towards her family and friends, while also pondering if she got to finish her final role as Leia Organa.

“I think Carrie gives a really beautiful performance in the film and… we obviously didn’t make the movie to be her final film, final Star Wars movie,” Johnson shared with Good Morning America earlier this year. “Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. There are scenes that we have with her where now, not having her around, I watch them and … I’m really thankful that we have that and we can give that to people.”

The question still remained as to whether or not the film gave Leia the sendoff she deserved.

“Wraps up nicely? I don’t know,” Johnson added. “But emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, gives some kind of emotional satisfaction, I think so. I know for me it does.”

Many fans have also wondered if Episode IX will potentially utilize unused footage of the actress to complete her journey.

“Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine,” Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly. “But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight.”

With it being obvious that Fisher couldn’t shoot new scenes, Kennedy’s comments imply she won’t at all appear in Episode IX in any capacity.

The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.

