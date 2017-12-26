‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Closing In On $800 Million Worldwide

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is continuing its box office run, now with $800 million worldwide in its sights.

Episode VIII has now hauled in $395 million domestically, adding $396 million internationally, for a total of $791 million. The film is closing in on $800 million and will inevitably top $1 billion with ease.

For comparison, Star Wars: The Force Awakens had made $600 million domestically by its second Tuesday in theaters, due largely in part to a massive opening weekend of $247 million. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, however, saw a 76% dip from opening weekend to its second weekend. It fell from $220 million to $68 million. The Force Awakens saw a $149 million drop from its opening weekend to its second weekend.

Still, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in the midst of an impressive box office run, primed to take in some extra box office dollars over the course of the holiday weekends rounding out 2017. It likely won’t be enough to prevent the 4% dip in overall ticket sales at the box office, however, which will land the year’s total at its lowest since 1995.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.

