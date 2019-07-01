Daisy Ridley Thinks It’s “Fair” That Star Wars: The Last Jedi Suffered Backlash

For better or worse, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been a defining moment in the franchise, becoming arguably the most divisive film in the series. Nearly two years later, fans who didn’t like the film are still voicing their complaints while the film’s cast and crew continue to answer questions about its reception from audiences. While there are some fans who voiced criticisms in bad faith, made evident by sexist and racist comments about the adventure, they are in the minority, as there are many level-headed fans who merely didn’t enjoy the installment. Star Daisy Ridley noted recently that it’s perfectly fair for some fans to not enjoy the movie, given how passionate they are about the franchise.

“I wasn’t surprised, no,” Ridley shared with USA Today when asked about the backlash. “It’s just a different thing. Everyone’s going to have an opinion now anyway on the internet, but I also think it’s fair. If people hold something incredibly dear and think they know how it should be and it’s not like that, it’s fair for people to think they were done wrong. It doesn’t mean they were – ultimately, [writer/director] Rian [Johnson]’s a filmmaker and one person can’t dictate how a film is supposed to be – but freedom of expression, sure.”

Clearly Ridley doesn’t agree with that backlash, though she, like most fans, is reasonable enough to accept that not everyone will like all pieces of art and that not all criticism comes in bad faith.

Whether it be in relation to Rey’s parentage or the lack of backstory for Supreme Leader Snoke, critics of the film have taken issue with a number of the narrative’s components and the ways in which Johnson followed through on what J.J. Abrams set up with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While Johnson has regularly professed his pride for the film, he has also admitted that he supports whatever Abrams chooses to do with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even if it negates what he set up in the previous film.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams] but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait,” Johnson shared with MTV News. When asked specifically how he would feel if Rey’s lineage was changed, Johnson shook his head, noting, “Like I said, I want to let go of all my expectations, I want to sit back, I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride. For me, that’s why I go to the movies.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

