Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Calls “Mary Sue” Comments About Rey Sexist

In The Force Awakens, actress Daisy Ridley introduced audiences to Rey, a pilot on the desert planet of Jakku who felt a calling that led her to join the Resistance, tap into her abilities with the Force and confront Kylo Ren. Some audiences took issue with how Rey could seemingly do anything she set her mind to without any setbacks, dubbing her a “Mary Sue.” Knowing how dismissive this was to the character she portrayed, Ridley recently called out the sexist term.

“I don’t buy the Mary Sue thing anyway. I find the term sexist in itself because it’s, ‘Mary Sue’. I don’t think there’s a thing called ‘Ryan Craig,’” Ridley pointed out. “When I was doing it, I never felt sure of what was going on. It wasn’t like, ‘This is happening, and I’m so powerful and look at me go.’”

The term refers to a character that has no flaws and can seemingly accomplish anything without any trouble, with some people even claiming a Mary Sue is a representation of the person writing the character.

“And essentially, all I found Rey trying to do in the first one was she was trying to the right thing like she was trying to help BB-8 and then she’s trying to help Finn and now she’s trying to help the Resistance,” Ridley pointed out. “It’s not a sort of self-centered power that she’s just exhibiting,because also she didn’t ask for anything in the first one.”

Ridley isn’t the only one who has taken issue with the term, especially considering Luke’s background prior to meeting Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars.

All we know of the character in that first film was that he dreamed of being a pilot and had some experience with a T-16 Skyhopper. We never saw him demonstrate these abilities, nor saw how good of a shot he was with a blaster, yet that didn’t stop him from eradicating multiple Stormtroopers.

Before his attack run on the Death Star, he pointed out that the size of the target was similar to that of womp rats he used to shoot, before he went on to survive the assault and blow up the space station.

In The Last Jedi, we see some potential flaws in Rey’s outlook, most notably in her hopes that she can convert Kylo Ren away from his darkness, demonstrating she is far from a Mary Sue.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

