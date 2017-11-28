Star Wars: Daisy Ridley “Surprised” By Final Cut of ‘The Last Jedi’

With the amount of time it takes to complete the countless special effects on a massive film like The Last Jedi, the cast can completely forget various details about their performances and the overall storyline. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, star Daisy Ridley revealed that, having now seen a final cut of the film, was “surprised” with how the final film came together.

“I was more surprised with this one because there’s a few storylines that come together,” Ridley shared of her reaction to this film as compared to The Force Awakens.

A host on the show then pointed out how big of a tease her comment was to fans, with Ridley responding, “I didn’t even know I was doing it.”

The discussion began when the hosts commented on Ridley having confessed to not enjoying her performance in The Force Awakens, despite how many fans she earned from her role.

“I don’t know if it’s ever nice watching yourself,” Ridley shared of watching her performance. “I liked the film. The film, I was like, ‘Great.’ It’s very weird. We had spent six months filming and it was over a year later that it came out. It’s all these weird memories, and then actually seeing the thing that you did, it’s really odd.”

These comments about the experience of watching yourself on screen echo what the actress said earlier this year when she admitted she didn’t think she was “good” in The Force Awakens.

“I didn’t think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that,” Ridley told Elle. “It’s not this big adventure that I’m on with John [Boyega]. I was thinking I did the first one because I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I’m realizing what this actually is, and I can’t f**king do this. I’m highly dramatic – so it’s all, ‘Oh my God’…finally, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is working.’”

Fans will get to see how Ridley’s performance compares to The Force Awakens when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

