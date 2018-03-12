Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Doesn’t Believe Rey Has Any Weaknesses

The new trilogy of Star Wars films has delivered audiences an incredible sci-fi hero with Rey, whose journey has only just begun and will surely be explored further in Episode IX. One of the key components of bringing the character to life is understanding that she can’t be broken down into strengths and weaknesses, but that every element of her character contributes to creating one unique identity. According to star Daisy Ridley, she doesn’t even consider Rey to have any weaknesses.

“I don’t really believe in weaknesses in people,” Ridley shared during a Facebook Live event. “Because I think you can’t decide what’s good and what’s bad in a person because everything makes the whole and the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, as we know. I for sure think people can work on themselves, with things like anger and jealousy, maybe things like that, but that’s workable, that’s not something that’s fixed that can’t be changed. You can work on that. And I don’t think she’s those things.”

Clearly Ridley’s thoughts about weakness transcend thinking about it in terms of a character and rather serves as an outlook on her own personal life. Even Kylo Ren and his villainous nature isrooted in a warped sense of reality as opposed to a weakness.

During the Q&A, one fan implied that Rey’s weakness was her focus on her parents and desire to reconnect with them, which Ridley disagreed with.

“I do not think that is a weakness. Great question, but I don’t think that is a weakness,” Ridley noted. “I think longing for something, there’s usually a reason you’re longing for it. Even though she’s very hopeful about moving forward, there’s clearly some stuff that she needs to put to bed and that is all going to help her, moving forward. So I don’t think that’s a weakness. I think it’s a wonderful…again, sort of adds to the brilliant hopefulness that, what may have happened wasn’t so bad. Like, that she wasn’t just left there by these awful people. And, also, it leads her on this amazing journey. That’s part of the whole thing. She wouldn’t have gone. I think she wouldn’t have stayed if she didn’t really want that. She wouldn’t have had the moment with Luke and all of the other amazing stuff that happened.”

The Last Jedi virtually shattered all of our notions about the black and white, good and evil, strength and weakness outlook we had of the Star Wars saga, which puts audiences in an exciting position to see how characters like Rey and Kylo evolve in the next film.

You can grab The Last Jedi on Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray on March 27th.

Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

