What Was Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Cameo in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’?

The latest films in the Star Wars franchise have begun a new trend with some of Hollywood’s biggest names being featured in cameo roles. The latest film combines with Rian Johnson‘s own traditions, bringing Joseph Gordon Levitt to the galaxy far, far away.

Though the actor’s appearance might not be obvious in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, he is one of many big names who makes an appearance during the casino sequence on Canto Bight.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

In the scene, Rose and Finn make their way to the planet in an attempt to find a code breaker with hopes of sneaking onto Supreme Leader Snoke’s Star Destroyer and deactivating the First Order’s tracking device.

They land their transport ship on the beach, where an Abednedo visitor named Slowen-Lo informs the Canto Bight police that the people abandoned their ship and made their way toward the casino.

And just when Rose and Finn find the code breaker they’re looking for (played by Justin Theroux), the two are captured by the police. Levitt’s alien character points them out to the police, making him an enemy of the Resistance and one of the many obstacles they must overcome in order to complete their mission.

Levitt has appeared in all of writer and director Rian Jonson’s movies thus far, starring as the main character in two of them. In Brick, he plays high school detective Brendan Frye attempting to solve his girlfriend’s murder. In Looper, he plays a mob hitman named Joe, who takes care of his targets after they’ve been sent back in time in order to keep from getting caught by police.

He has a cameo role in The Brothers Bloom, looking on as the main characters take to the dance floor early in the movie.

It should also be noted that all members of the Abednedo race in the Star Wars movie have had names based on Beastie Boys songs. Slowen-Lo is based on the song “Slow and Low.” X-Wing pilot Ello Asty, introduced in The Force Awakens and one of the surviving Resistance members in The Last Jedi, is based on the song “Hello Nasty.”

Other Abednedo characters have appeared in tertiary media in the franchise, based on songs like “Brass Monkey,” So Wha’cha Want,” and “Body Movin’.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.

