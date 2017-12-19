Kevin Smith Gives Hour And A Half Review Of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Fandom is still divided over the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now one geek luminary is adding his voice to the discussion.

Director Kevin Smith has released a 90-minute Facebook video in which he discusses and reviews Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As he explains in the video, Smith was on tour over the weekend and so it took some time for him to see the film and find time to digest. Now that he has returned home, he’s had time to gather his thoughts and share them with his fans.

Check out the video above for Smith’s thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and then you can decide if you want to sign the petition calling for the movie to be removed from canon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2019. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.