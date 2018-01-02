Here Are Some of the Best #KyloRenChallenge Memes We’ve Seen

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted a few weeks ago, and its impact can be felt throughout the pop culture world – including in a delightful new meme on social media.

The #KyloRenChallenge first popped up earlier this week, after singer John Mayer posted a photo recreating Kylo Ren‘s (Adam Driver) memorable shirtless scene in The Last Jedi. In the days since, the challenge has sort of taken on a life of its own, with plenty of users sharing their own photos of them (and in some cases, their children, dogs, or even stuffed animals) standing shirtless in high-waisted black pants.

Ultimately, fans don’t seem too surprised by the trend, considering the response that Kylo’s shirtless scene has received. Shortly after The Last Jedi debuted, fans began voicing their varied opinions about the scene online, with even Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda getting hilariously caught up in the debate. And in the end, the challenge has been in a lot of good fun, especially considering how Driver actually felt about filming the scene.

“No, no, he’s good. He’s great.” The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson recently revealed. “He knew he looked good. Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes.” Johnson explained. “I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there.’”

So, without further ado, here are some of our favorite entries so far in the #KyloRenChallenge.

