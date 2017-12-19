Lin-Manuel Miranda Had the Best Reaction to Accidentally Being Texted a ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoiler

Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters, the events of the film are already bleeding into plenty of fans’ lives – even Lin-Manuel Miranda’s.

Mild spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

Miranda recently shared a pretty amusing The Last Jedi-related post on his Twitter. As Miranda revealed, he inexplicably was texted a picture of Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) shirtless scene in the film, quickly followed by an apology for texting the wrong number.

Hard to escape Star Wars today 🤣

Just got this text pic.twitter.com/zWAYkE0S7E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 18, 2017

Miranda’s fans were quick to joke about the incident in the comments, with quite a few people blaming it on Matt the Radar Technician (Driver’s now-iconic character from Saturday Night Live). Others joked about the bizarre kismet of Miranda getting the text, considering his mark on the Star Wars universe.

While Miranda might be best known for his work on Hamilton, In the Heights, and Moana, he also lent his talents to 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Miranda co-wrote and performed “Jabba Flow”, the cantina music that played within the film, with The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams. The pair then released a full version of the song on May 4th, 2016, with Miranda providing a bit of context behind the tune’s words.

“[The song] is actually written in Huttese, Jabba the Hutt’s language.” Miranda told fans. “And I actually went to this website that had a Huttese glossary of terms, and [my song] translates to ‘No, lover lover, it wasn’t me.’ It’s literally a Shaggy intergalactic remix!”

While Miranda doesn’t have a role in The Last Jedi, his Twitter indicates that he has now seen the film, so this shirtless Kylo text was only a mild spoiler for him. Even then, the sequence has sparked a reaction amongst The Last Jedi audiences – something that the film was kind of going for.

“The way in which [director Rian Johnson] decided to create the Force connection by just simply doing vertical cuts without using any CG…it’s pure simplicity in terms of filmmaking with visual cuts,” Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-sound supervisor Ren Klyce said in a recent interview. “We cut to her side; we cut to Kylo Ren; we cut to her; and back and forth. That was important to establish what she was actually seeing. Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless scene] is to inform the audience, ‘Oh, she can see his body.’ It’s also good humor.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.