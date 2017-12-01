Star Wars: Details of ‘The Last Jedi’ Props Could Reveal Leia’s Fate

Following the announcement of Carrie Fisher‘s sudden passing late last year, Star Wars fans’ thoughts immediately went towards the actress’ family and friends in the difficult time. With her character being an integral part of the saga, fans then began wondering what her passing might mean for the fracnhise’s future. While we still have two more weeks to find out Leia’s fate in The Last Jedi, a report regarding the props department on the film may have hinted at what the character goes through in Fisher’s final performance.

***WARNING: Possible spoilers below for The Last Jedi***

Over at Kinopoisk.ru, a massive report chronicled the various weapons and vehicles used in the production of The Last Jedi. In the report, which is translated from Russian, it details an incredibly life-like mannequin of Fisher that captured the actress in “stunning detail” for scenes in which her character was “sleeping.”

The report claims that the mannequin was created so Fisher wouldn’t have to attempt to lay motionless while shooting on set, implying there were long periods of time where the character was unconscious.

The films in the saga rarely show characters sleeping for long periods of time, but have shown characters recuperating from injuries, like Luke in The Empire Strikes Back and Finn in The Last Jedi. These details could hint at Leia suffering injuries and appearing “asleep” to recuperate, which could now lead to Leia not appearing in Episode IX at all due to complications from those injuries.

Recently, Daisy Ridley also shared some details about the final scenes she filmed with Fisher, which happen to appear towards the end of the film.

“The last thing Carrie and I filmed together was emotional for a variety of reasons,” Ridley confessed to Glamour. “It’s the end of the film, and all of this crazy stuff has happened. There’s this moment that we share, and thinking about it now, I realize that it’s going to be really hard to watch. Because it will seem like a goodbye, even though it wasn’t at the time. You know, she and I went through a similar thing at different times [as Star Wars heroes]. She had the most insane life.”

Fans have seen that Rey spends much of her time with Luke on Ahch-To, with Ridley’s comments at least confirming she meets up with a portion of the Resistance.

We’ll discover Leia and Rey’s fate when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

