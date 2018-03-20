Fan Edits ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Throne Room Fight With “Immigrant Song”

the throne room fight scene, but the Immigrant Song plays instead pic.twitter.com/xOhs6ahis3 — skywalker (@tolkienianjedi) March 18, 2018

There’s no doubt that the epic action sequences of Thor: Ragnarok were improved by the sweet sounds of Led Zeppelin‘s “Immigrant Song.”

And because the Internet is the Internet, a goldmine of wondrous treasures, it didn’t take long for someone to crack the formula: “Immigrant Song” makes every fight scene that much better. Now watch the theory in action.

The latest awesome battle to be blessed by Jimmy Page’s wailing guitars is the throne room fight in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Check it out in the video clip above.

We know, we know; it’s pretty much sacrilegious to watch a lightsaber battle backed by anything but a score by composed by John Williams himself. But watch that and tell us it doesn’t feel right.

Zeppelin’s songwriting sensibilities were heavily influenced by writer J.R.R. Tolkien, so it makes sense that their music matches a lot of the epic swells of a battle straight out of Lord of the Rings. And when Robert Plant’s screeches starts backing the action, it’s almost like your heartbeat magically syncs with John Bonham’s rhythmic bass drum.

Someone also edited the lightsaber duel from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this classic track, but now that the new installment is out for purchase, fans are having some fun with it.

The fight scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was unique while still derivative of what came before. The epic Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker team-ups were homaged with Rey and Kylo Ren taking on the Praetorian Guards, but the choreography was more in the vein of the lightsaber battles from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

It was an epic climax to the film’s awesome second act, beginning with a shocking act and ending with yet another fateful confrontation. And all of that is amplified by one of Led Zeppelin’s greatest songs.

Now, “Immigrant Song” doesn’t work for every situation. For instance, playing it over Luke Skywalker’s confrontation with Kylo might create a strange mood, or even during the mirror cave sequent. They’re incongruous.

But when it comes to some good ole’ fashioned ass kicking? Few tunes rock as hard as “Immigrant Song.” So thank you, Taika Waititi and thank you Thor: Ragnarok, for realizing how awesome and applicable Led Zeppelin can be for a fight scene.

Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are now available on home video.