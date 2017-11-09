New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Merchandise Shows Luke On The Dark Side

Avoiding spoilers for The Last Jedi is about as difficult as walking through a minefield, as virtually every piece of marketing could potentially tease a plot point you weren’t aware of. In one of the more unlikely places to find those clues, collectible pint glasses sold through the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain feature Luke Skywalker on a Dark Side-themed glass, possibly confirming his nefarious turn in the film.

The above glass can be interpreted in two different ways. On the one hand, this is confirmation that Luke descends down a dark path. On the other hand, the above glass mirrors virtually every other piece of marketing thus far and depicts both facets of Luke’s character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first teaser for The Last Jedi, which debuted back in April, featured Luke claiming that the Jedi must end. Between his absence throughout The Force Awakens and his voluntary isolation on Ahch-To, fans began theorizing that the hero had ventured down a darker path.

In October, an all-new trailer debuted that offered more hints that Luke could have turned to the Dark Side, with the film’s official poster seemingly offering more clues to Luke’s treacherous turn.

On the official poster, Luke is depicted behind all the other characters, looming large in the background. A common trend found on the official posters for almost all of the films is that the villain, whether it be Darth Maul, Darth Vader or Kylo Ren, appears in the background while the heroes are in the foreground.

When an international poster for the film debuted, however, Luke swapped places on the poster with Rey, putting the budding Jedi in the typical “villain” spot.

Continuing the theme of duality, the Light Side glass offered by the Alamo Drafthouse depicts Luke wielding a lightsaber, hinting that he’ll embrace the elegant weapon for the new film. Additionally, the color of the blade appears to be blue, which also hints at two outcomes.

The last time we saw Luke wield a lightsaber, it was one he constructed for Return of the Jedi, which had a green blade. Were he to wield a saber with a blue blade, that either means he constructed yet another saber or it means he used Anakin’s, thanks to Rey bringing it with her to the island.

We’ll find out more about Luke’s fate when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.