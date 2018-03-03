Star Wars: Mark Hamill Refuses to Believe Luke Skywalker is Gone

One commonality amongst Star Wars fans is the willingness to stare reality directly in the face and completely reject it, whether it be when questioning the physics of a galaxy far, far away or the refusal to accept that a character could really be dead. Star Mark Hamill himself confirmed he adheres to some of these perspectives, admitting that he doesn’t want to accept the outcome of his character in The Last Jedi and hopes he’s still alive somehow.

“I refuse to believe that he’s gone,” Hamill shared with the BBC. “My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind. He teleported to a nudist colony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

The actor’s nudist colony comment comes from the final shot of Luke, which depicts the character’s corporeal form vanishing as his cloak flew away.

While this scene proved a powerful moment for the character, some audiences couldn’t help but wonder about the mechanics of a Jedi transitioning into another state of being. For example, if Luke’s cloak didn’t join him in another realm, what happened to his robotic hand? One fan took to Twitter to ask writer/director Rian Johnson that very question.

“So Luke has a metal hand and passes into the Force. Does the hand go with him when he goes? Does he get a new hand? WHAT HAPPENS?” the fan asked both Hamill and Johnson. To keep the joke going, Hamill replied, “Me too. Let me know if you get an answer.”

The filmmaker confirmed that this wasn’t the first time he had been presented with the idea, confirming, “In the edit room someone joke suggested that when he fades away his robot hand should clank down onto the rock. Might have undercut the moment.”

No matter what the real story is behind Luke’s fate, Hamill discussed earlier this year how difficult it is trying to please all fans and must accept that some elements of the franchise will make people unhappy.

“This is the only franchise where, if you go on Twitter, they say, ‘If such and such happens, I am so out.’ So now they’re speculating about things they don’t want to see,” Hamill shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It surprises me, but, look, you can’t please everybody. You just have to try and make the best story you can. I was sort of taken aback by it, but, who knows? Not everybody likes broccoli. Some people like carrots or Brussels sprouts better. That’s just the way life is.”

