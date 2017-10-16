Star Wars: Mark Hamill “Confirms” Luke’s Villainous Turn in ‘The Last Jedi’

Ever since the first teaser for The Last Jedi debuted earlier this year, fans have pondered if the heroic Luke Skywalker could take a dark turn in the new film, a fact that Mark Hamill jokingly referred on his Twitter account.

The villains are always looming at the back… until they get the chance to loom on the front of a box of #KyloCrunch. 😋 #1stOrderOfBusiness pic.twitter.com/QIKNjW9ps9 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) October 15, 2017

Fans have attempted to decipher every clue they could consume about elements of the film, including analyzing the film’s final poster to predict the film’s narrative.

The actor poked fun at the trend of a film’s villain appearing on the poster large and in the background, including Darth Maul, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. Considering that trend, many fans have determined Luke’s villain status by his placement on the poster, the latest in a series of clues pointing towards Luke departing his more heroic nature.

The first teaser for The Last Jedi included Luke declaring that the Jedi must end, making fans question everything they thought they knew about the character. In a variety of interviews since that first teaser debuted, this conflicted nature of the character has been brought up a number of times.

While we don’t know if the character will officially go to the Dark Side, Hamill confirmed last month to Empire that he’d love to at least play an evil twin of Luke Skywalker.

“Oh baby, would I love to play my own evil twin!” Hamill joked.

“It’d be great because you could maybe not reveal its Evil Luke until the real Luke shows up,” Hamill added. “We could watch this guy undermining the good guys secretly – maybe even killing a supporting character out of everyone’s sight, so they all go, ‘What’s going on? He’s crazy!’ And then, of course, the good Luke shows up.”

We’ll find out more about what’s in store for Luke Skywalker when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.