Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends Figures Are Here For Real This Time

With San Diego Comic-Con 2024 and the debut of Marvel Studio’s Deadpool & Wolverine happening this weekend, it’s no surprise that Hasbro waited until the bitter end to release the first Marvel Legends figures inspired by the appearance of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the film. Fortunately, it was worth the wait as the figures look fantastic – particularly Jackman’s Wolverine which features a solid likeness and the yellow suit that has become a character in its own right at this point. Rounding out what will undoubtedly be the first of several waves is a Logan with Headpool figure. Pre-orders for all three of these figures will go live tonight, July 27th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

Everything you need to know about the Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends figures can be found below, Note that pre-orders are expected to be available here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+) and here on Amazon after the launch time. Direct links will be added to the list below when they become available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Deadpool Figure

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Action Figure / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Having hung up the Deadpool suit after a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson is forced to wield the katanas once again to save his universe and finally find a higher purpose. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool figure. Detailed to look like Deadpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with 7 accessories, including Deadpool’s signature katanas, 2 alternate hands, and a boot knife accessory.”

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine Figure

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine Action Figure / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “A broken and shame-fueled Logan reluctantly joins Deadpool’s side to fight for their survival and a shot at redemption. Detailed to look like Wolverine from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with an alternate masked head and a set of alternate hands.”

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Logan Figure

Marvel Legends Series Headpool with Marvel’s Logan Action Figure / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Headpool is a floating, disembodied zombie-head Deadpool – the merc with only a mouth. Detailed to look like Headpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with a set of alternate hands and, of course, Headpool with his own stand.”

Marvel Legends Deadpool and Wolverine Legacy Collection Figures

Note that Hasbro teased Marvel fans on April Fools’ Day by releasing Deadpool and Wolverine Marvel Legends figures, albeit as slightly tweaked reissues of figures that were originally released in 2020.

The Wolverine figure is based on the post-credits scene of Deadpool 2 in reference X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The figure will include accessories like dog tags, a set of alternate hands, and an alternate portrait head along with updated packaging. It’s currently available here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. You can check out the original listing for the figure here on Amazon, where it originally launched as an exclusive.

The Deadpool figure is also based on Ryan Reynold’s portrayal of the character in Deadpool 2, and was originally released as part of a 2-pack with Negasonic Teenage Warhead. The figure includdes accessories like Wade’s favorite unicorn, katanas, pistols and alternate hands along with updated packaging. A listing for the figure is also available here at Entertainment Earth, though it was sold out at the time of writing.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In the 34th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “A listless Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him,” the official synopsis states. “When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to – f—. Synopses are so f— stupid.”

“Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I always think when I’ve got Deadpool just right, I’m speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I’m at the moment where I’m like, ‘This is perfect, this moment!’ Then, I stop and I go, ‘Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.’ It’s a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I’m concerned.”

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It’s also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000’s X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.