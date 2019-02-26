Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals His Favorite ‘The Last Jedi’ Moment

Star Wars: The Last Jedi offered audiences numerous amazing moments, yet one moment in particular understandably stood out above the rest for star Mark Hamill. Over on Twitter, Hamill noted that his reunion with his on-screen sister was his favorite moment, which was memorialized in artwork that will be available at Star Wars Celebration.

The actor replied to a Twitter user who posted an image of the artwork, while adding, “Thanks [artist Karen Hallion] for this beautiful interpretation of my favorite moment in the film!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get a better look at the impressive piece below.

This is my illustration for @SW_Celebration 2019. As a long time Star Wars fan, seeing these two together again was just incredible. And, after Carrie died, I felt like @HamillHimself was saying goodbye to her for all of us here, although she will not ever really be gone. pic.twitter.com/TcVQisuGsw — Karen (@Khallion) February 25, 2019

Despite this moment being Hamill’s favorite, the actor has previously revealed that this reunion has made it impossible to watch the scene again.

“I can’t watch that scene. It’s just, you know, takes me out of the movie completely,” Hamill shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I’ll get over it, but she’ll be forever missed and she’s irreplaceable.”

The actor also confirmed that the loving gesture was something he improvised while shooting the scene.

“I didn’t decide it and say, ‘Can I do this?’ I mean, in the take — I don’t know if we rehearsed it or not, but it just happened,” Hamill shared. “I was standing up and they weren’t ready for it. They said, ‘No, do that again.’ And we did it for a second take, and like I said, it was just spontaneous.”

With Fisher passing shortly after wrapping production on The Last Jedi, many fans had assumed it would be the last time we’d see her on the big screen. However, when production on Star Wars: Episode IX began, Lucasfilm confirmed the sequel would use unseen footage from both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to bring Leia Organa’s journey to a close. Hamill will also be appearing in the film, though we doubt the pair will be sharing the screen.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

What was your favorite moment in The Last Jedi? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!