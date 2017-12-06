Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals Who is Scarier: Snoke or the Emperor?

Prior to the release of The Force Awakens, fans knew they’d see intense villains like Kylo Ren and General Hux in the film, yet neither of these evildoers could compare to Supreme Leader Snoke, who took Star Wars fans by surprise. ComicBook.com recently sat down with Mark Hamill to see who was more intimidating, Emperor Palpatine or Snoke, with the actor claiming he might be completely oblivious to the Supreme Leader, making Palpatine win by default.

“Well, I would say the Emperor, because, do we know if Luke even knows who Snoke is?” Hamill pointed out. “He’s off on the island and there’s so many unanswered questions, you know. Even I said, look, we communicated telepathically with Leia, I said, ‘You have that power too,’ has she been talking to me? Do I know what’s going on? Do I know that I lost my best friend and his son killed him? There’s all those unanswered questions.”

This isn’t the first time Snoke has had to be compared to previous villains in the Star Wars saga, but the actor who portrays him, Andy Serkis, confirmed that Snoke is potentially the evilest force in the whole galaxy.

“Oh, without question,” Serkis told Empire Magazine about whether Snoke was more powerful than Vader or Palpatine. “He has limitless resources, let’s put it that way.”

The villain only received limited screentime in The Force Awakens, which only added to his mysterious nature. In the two years since his debut, countless theories have emerged about the character’s origins, which Serkis elaborated on.

“There’s a frailty and a damage to Snoke,” Serkis says. “His face is cleaved in, scars across his mouth, contorted body. But without giving too much away, he is strong. He is the dark end of the Force. He’s the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He’s a cruel manipulator.”

Despite his impressive abilities, Serkis also confirmed that Snoke isn’t a Sith Lord.

“[Snoke is] definitely not a Sith, but he’s certainly at the darker end of the Force,” said Serkis. “Without giving too much away, that begins to unfold a little in this one.

“Snoke is bloody dark; way darker than Palpatine…He’s riddled with this osteoporosis so his body’s twisted, like a corkscrew. He’s incredibly damaged, so there’s a bizarre vulnerability about him. Beneath that vulnerability, though, is this intense hatred.”

Fans will see the extent of Snoke’s villainy when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.