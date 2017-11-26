Star Wars: New ‘The Last Jedi’ Card Game Reveals Details About Resistance Pilots

The latest film in the Star Wars saga is set to introduce many new characters in the war between The Resistance and the First Order, and some details about some key characters just released.

Popular card game Top Trumps released a new set based on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with some cards revealing information about some of the movie’s new additions, such as Rose Tico‘s sister and ace pilot Paige.

It also has information on the A-Wing pilot known as Tallie Lintra and another bomber known as Nix.

For Paige, the card reveals the following information:

Resistance gunner for Cobalt Squadron, Paige has the nerves of steel required to target point defense cannons and incoming enemy starfighters that harass her hefty bomber during crucial runs.

Tallie’s entry in the card game reads:

A skilled A-Wing pilot fighting for the Resistance, Tallie must escort bombers to keep enemy ships off them until they are in position to drop their explosive payloads.

And Nix’s profile states:

Within the cramped innards of the Resistance Cobalt bomber, Nix attends the bomb release trigger ready to drop the vessel’s explosive payload onto First Order targets.

These same characters are likely to play a major role in Elizabeth Wein’s novel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi titled Cobalt Squadron.

It remains to be seen how much of an impact these characters will have in the film, though Tallie and Paige already have their own action figures on sale in stores. Paige will also be featured in a comic book with Rose that’s set to release after Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters as part of the Forces of Destiny line.

The Top Trumps card expansion is now available for purchase at various outlets, including Amazon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.

(h/t Digital Spy)