New Star Wars Comic Shows What Happens Right After ‘The Last Jedi’ Ends

Marvel Comics isn’t taking long to give fans their first glimpse at the Star Wars galaxy after The Last Jedi, picking up in the Millennium Falcon just moments after the dwindled Resistance’s escape from Crait.

In Star Wars: Poe Dameron #26, the comic shows the fearless pilot in a rare, quiet moment with Rey, Finn, and BB-8. This is the first time fans have gotten to see the three new leads of the Star Wars sequel just kick back and chat around the ole’ Dejarik table.

In the scene, Poe opines the fact that he missed out on meeting Rey back in Jakku, precipitating the events of The Force Awakens and causing all of the problems with BB-8. Of course, all of this lead to Han Solo getting killed, but Finn jokes that Poe lucked out because he didn’t get his ass whooped by Rey and her staff.

While telling her friends that they should’t be dwelling on the past, Rey appears to be examining the fragments of Anakin Skywalker’s old lightsaber, possibly attempting to figure out if it’s repairable.

It’s an interesting, quiet scene of reflection, the kind that seemed to dominate the original trilogy but is mostly absent in the sequel trilogy. It’s nice to finally see the three leads and their companion droid give each other crap over who is the better pilot and who has survived the most crashes.

Fans finally got to see Poe and Rey’s first meeting in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, despite their journeys heavily intertwining in The Force Awakens. This is also the most substantial interaction between Finn and Rey since the lightsaber battle on Starkiller Base.

Fans are hoping they will stick together in Star Wars: Episode IX, but at this point it’s unclear just how the next movie in the trilogy will play out.

Star Wars: Poe Dameron #26 releases in stores this Wednesday, April 18th.

