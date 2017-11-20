‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: BB-8 Punches It In New TV Spot

A brand new TV spot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi reveals our first look in motion at some changes for Poe Dameron that were revealed months ago.

The new promo features Poe (Oscar Isaac) in his X-Wing with BB-8, showing the modified version of his starfighter for the new movie.

“BB-8, PUNCH IT!” yells Poe, while BB-8 squeals and beeps. The X-Wing’s modified engine kicks in, and Poe takes off in battle against the First Order forces.

Since it is a quicker, 15-second TV spot, it doesn’t feature any other extended sequences from the film. Instead we get a lot of familiar shots including Rey (Daisy Ridley) training with her lightsaber, Finn (John Boyega) going head to head with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and his porg pal in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

The only new bit is that line of dialogue from Poe, and the following cut shows the modified X-Wing in flight.

Writer and director Rian Johnson revealed the changes to Poe’s fighter back in September’s issue of Empire.

“The X-Wing, according to Rian Johnson, has been specially modified by Resistance engineers, with a temporary accelerator pod affixed to the aft section. According to The Last Jedi director, the pod, when primed, increases Dameron’s speed, allowing him to outrun First Order cannon emplacements. It’s just a temporary boost and will burn out quickly but it’s enough to get beyond the barrage of turbo laser fire from First Order Star Destroyers such as the one depicted in the image.”

With the First Order discovering the location of the Resistance base on D’Qar, they’re likely to send the full might of their forces to stamp out the threat. So Poe will need an edge in order to defend his allies from their assault.

The modifications look like it will make Poe an even more formidable threat in the stars, avoiding the barrages from larger ships while taking out legions of TIE Fighters single handedly.

We’ll see how the First Order keeps up with Poe when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.