‘The Last Jedi’ Director Has Perfect Response To Star Wars Fans Trying To Remake His Movie

A recent trend that takes place on the internet when people don’t enjoy a piece of media is to craft a petition demanding outrageous courses of action a studio must take to right their supposed wrongs. One group of former Star Wars have taken this to the next level by attempting to raise $200 million to donate to Disney in hopes of them crafting a remake of The Last Jedi. Writer/director of The Last Jedi Rian Johnson fully supports this idea.

A group of former fans launched a “Remake The Last Jedi” account and shared the message, “Our team of producers is offering to cover the budget for a remake of The Last Jedi in order to save Star Wars. Share this and spread the word to let @RobertIger & @Disney know you want this! This isn’t a joke, we’re ready to have the convo now!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson shared the message and added, “please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please” as well as adding multiple praying hands emojis.

The filmmaker clearly isn’t worried by the implications of this crusade, as it’s something that will never, ever happen.

Making matters all the more interesting is that the campaign claims to already have the $200 million but are asking for pledges and donations to contribute even more money to Disney.

“This is a campaign to provide Disney an opportunity to course correct with the Star Wars franchise. The fans are completely divided and the core goal of Star Wars has been abandoned,” their site reads. “The goal is to not make one half of the fandom happy over the other, it is to make a film that the fandom in general as a whole enjoys. The hero archetype’s of the original films is what made these so great, it made characters that everyone could relate to regardless of their background and beliefs. No longer having this core element along with poor storytelling, has made the franchise divisive and in disarray.”

It’s tough to discern what could compel someone to take this approach to reevaluate a film they didn’t like, with its absurdity making it difficult to take seriously.

Johnson has bigger things to worry about, as, with The Last Jedi having finished, he can begin to focus on what he aims to explore with his own trilogy of Star Wars films that are disconnected from the Skywalker Saga. Little is known about the project, though some insiders think the first film could be a project Lucasfilm releases in 2020.

Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

What do you think of Johnson’s reaction to the campaign? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Twitter, rianjohnson]