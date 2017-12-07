Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Rey Wields Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber In New TV Spot

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is quickly approaching, but Disney just dropped a pretty big bombshell in the newest TV spot.

The new spot features several pieces of footage previously seen, but the ending is where the new bit begins. As Snoke goes into his “Fulfill…your…destiny” line, the logo hits, but then leaves as the sound of a lightsaber coming to life is heard. Rey is shown on the screen holding out her arm, but it isn’t a blue saber that comes to her.

Instead, it is Kylo Ren‘s custom lightsaber, which she seems ready to use against some soldiers. So far in the footage she has only been shown with a blue lightsaber, so this opens up a variety of questions. How is she able to command it? Why is she using it at all, and why doesn’t Kylo Ren have it at his side?

At one point in previous footage Kylo is shown extending his hand to Rey, so is this possibly some kind of temporary truce or new understanding? It’s not likely that Rey is turning to the dark side, but then again Star Wars has surprised before, so anything’s possible.

You can view the new spot in the video above.

This could also just mean at some point Rey stumbles upon Kylo’s old lightsaber, as images from the film show Kylo is currently using a sleeker model. To be fair he doesn’t seem to be the sentimental type, what with killing his dad and all, but then again it wouldn’t be the first time a Star Wars villain picks random things to care about.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.