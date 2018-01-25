Star Wars: Mark Hamill Trolls Rey/Kylo Ren Shippers

Few actors are as in touch with their fans as geek icon Mark Hamill, beloved for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise.

In the wake of Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters, the Rey and Kylo Ren shippers (AKA Reylo) have been out in full force, and Hamill had an music response when one asked his opinion of the fanon relationship.

What is Reylo? — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 24, 2018

After Hamill’s seemingly ignorant response, hundreds of fans replied with everything ranging from humorous explanations, applicable gifs, and suggestive fan art. But there was one common response that no one has the power to ignore:

Shirtless Kylo Ren.

The image of Adam Driver’s massive chest has become a meme in its own right since the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, earning nicknames like Ben Swole-lo and Swole-lo Ren, and basically any other term with the word ‘swole’ in it.

Of course, that prompted yet another hilarious response from Hamill himself.

Did I really not know what Reylo is… or did I just want everyone to send me countless pictures of Adam Driver with his shirt off? 😜 #YouDecide — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 24, 2018

The actor is known to have fun with his Twitter followers, often interacting with the most playful if only for his own amusement.

But messing with shippers? He may have just kicked a hornet’s nest.

While some might think the Reylo romance has no basis, writer and director Rian Johnson himself stated that there’s a subtle, romance angle to the film — inspired by the Cary Grant and Grace Kelly film To Catch A Thief. Of course, it’s a doomed romance, given his penchant to try and kill everyone and spread fear throughout the galaxy.

We’ll see how the star-crossed love story plays out in Star Wars: Episode IX. But you can bet there will be a ton more artwork and fan fiction to fill the void until then.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.