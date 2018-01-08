‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director “Dreaded” Luke Skywalker’s Fate

One of the biggest moments in the Star Wars franchise came at the end of the latest installment in the franchise, when Luke Skywalker faces down the assembled might of the First Order all by himself.

And though it helped create a legend that would spread across the galaxy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi also marked the end of Luke Skywalker’s journey. Now writer and director Rian Johnson is addressing that moment, revealing to Huffington Post he was terrified to make it happen.

“When I realized that that’s where Luke was going to get to by the end of the movie, and when I realized this was gonna be an emotionally rich arc for him, it seemed like if there was a time to give him his moment, this would be it,” said Johnson. “I wasn’t looking forward to it. I was kind of dreading it, but at the same time it felt like the right moment. It felt like the right time in this trilogy.”

Editor Bob Ducsay spoke about the challenge of putting that final scene together.

“It’s a purely cinematic scene,” Ducsay said. “There’s no dialogue. There’s no action. It’s all emotion and character and figuring out exactly how to communicate to the audience what we want to communicate… We spent an enormous amount of time on it.”

Johnson also spoke about why he decided to use this film to cap off Luke Skywalker’s story.

“I don’t want to get too explicit, because I like people being able to have their own interpretations,” said Johnson, “but I think definitely the act of what he does at the end literally just takes everything out of him. That’s a huge thing. Also … he’s having his final act be something of myth-making in a way.”

Though actor Mark Hamill said he initially disagreed with how Star Wars: The Last Jedi continued Luke’s story, he eventually came to trust Johnson and accredited his portrayal in the film to the director’s skills.

“He was my seeing-eye dog, so if I’ve succeeded in any way, it’s all because of Rian. And also if I fail, it’s also because of Rian,” Hamill said. “See, a Jedi never takes responsibility.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.