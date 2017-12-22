Official Star Wars Facebook Fires Back at Rose Tico Haters

Some naysayers are responding negatively to Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rose Tico, but the franchise’s official Facebook page is having none of it.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

The Star Wars Facebook page recently shared an adorable video of Kelly Marie Tran‘s audition for the part. A few negative commenters didn’t see Rose as a hero, proclaiming that she was “the most useless character ever” next to Jar-Jar Binks. So the Star Wars page clapped back, in a comment that you can read below.

“Prevented four Resistance deserters from stealing escape pods.” The comment writes. “Assisted in the formation of a plan that would’ve allowed the Resistance to escape the First Order pursuit. Persuaded a fathier stableboy to enable her and Finn’s escape from Canto Bight. Conducted an essential survey of available supplies available to the Resistance on Crait. Saved Finn from an inconsequential course of action that would’ve ended his life. For a character who did absolutely nothing, that’s impressive… most impressive.”

Thankfully, the majority of Star Wars fans seem to be having a positive response to Rose, something that Tran certainly never expected.

“Just the fact that people- I mean I’ve never been recognized on the street or at the gym or in the grocery store at all, but when I come to events like this with the rest of the cast, people know that I’m associated with this thing that they love so much.” Tran told ComicBook.com earlier this month.

“The amount of support that I’ve gotten from people, even though they haven’t seen me do anything, it means a lot and it makes me emotional thinking about it.” Tran continued. “I don’t know that I’m deserving of that sort of support right away. And Mark Hamill and I have kind of talked about that and just how incredible it is to have people love something so much and then to be a part of it. I can’t even describe it.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

