Star Wars: New “Meet Rose” Featurette Shows Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Last Jedi’

Disney Channel’s Movie Surfers went behind-the-scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with franchise newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico.

“It’s awesome, I still don’t believe I’m actually doing it,” Tran says of being a brand new character in the Star Wars universe. “I feel like I’ve been living in a dream for the past seven months. Every day you go to set and it’s something new and amazing and it just never gets old.”

The Last Jedi will explore locations both familiar — a First Order base, Ahch-To — and new, taking audiences to the never-before-seen Crait and Canto Bight.

“Honestly, every set I’ll go on and be like, ‘This one’s awesome,’” Tran says of the inventive sets. “And the next day I’m like, ‘No, this one’s better!’ I can’t decide!”

The featurette offers looks at new horse-like creatures and the vulptices, who are just part of The Last Jedi’s draw.

“There’s a lot of new cool creatures, there’s a lot of action, and I think the story is something that we haven’t seen in a Star Wars film before,” Tran says of the Force Awakens followup.

Tran’s character Rose is the newest face to take the spotlight in the Sequel Trilogy, which handed the reigns to fresh characters Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the 2015 revival of the long running saga.

The mysterious Rose hails from a humble beginning as a maintenance worker and is roped into an adventure alongside First Order deserter Finn, accompanying the Resistance fighter behind enemy lines.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15.

