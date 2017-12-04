‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Reveals The Second Word In The Film

Late last week, The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the film’s cast and shared that the first word of the film is “we’re.” During a press event over the weekend, Johnson shared that the second word of the film is “not.”

The first word was revealed reluctantly on the late-night talk show, but given The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams did the same thing two years ago, Johnson happily honored the tradition. The reveal of The Last Jedi‘s second word came during an interview with FOX 5 DC, who managed to get the second word from Abrams in 2015.

At the rate Johnson is revealing details about the dialogue, we could potentially end up learning a whole sentence before the film is released, but it might be easier to just wait until the movie debuts.

Last week saw a slew of reveals about dialogue in the film, with John Boyega revealing on The Tonight Show what his character’s first word is in the film.

“Finn wakes up thinking he’s still in Force Awakens, thinking he’s in the snowy forest in the fight with Kylo Ren,” Boyega shared on The Tonight Show. “The first word he says is ‘Rey’ when he wakes up, he still thinks he’s in the action. He’s got a lot of recuperating to do.”

Boyega is speaking of the showdown Finn engaged in with Kylo Ren on Starkiller Base, a seminal moment for all characters involved, in addition to a shocking moment for the audience.

While it won’t be the first word spoken, Mark Hamill appeared on Good Morning America this week and shared what he feels is the most important line in the film.

“In fact, the most important line, I think, Luke says, is, ‘This is not going to go the way you think.’ When I read the script, I was stunned,” Hamill revealed.

Fans have already heard this piece of dialogue in trailers for the film, yet we’ve only just now learned how thematically significant it will be. Once fans have seen the whole film, that dialogue will most likely seem like a huge reveal that we were oblivious to.

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T YouTube, FOX 5 DC]