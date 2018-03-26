Star Wars: Andy Serkis Recalls How He Learned Snoke’s Fate in ‘The Last Jedi’

One of the biggest surprises fans witnessed in The Last Jedi was the demise of Supreme Leader Snoke at the hands of Kylo Ren, as Snoke was positioned to be a massive threat to the entire galaxy. Fans weren’t the only ones astonished by this revelation, with actor Andy Serkis saying that reading the scene left him in a state of “semi-shock.”

“I was taken to my trailer on the lot at Pinewood Studios, where I was to read the script for the first time on a tablet,” Serkis recalled to USA Today. “We were never handed printed scripts, and had to hand back the tablet as soon as we were done. I was swiping through the story, and landed on this epic scene, where Snoke is goading Kylo Ren to kill Rey, to fulfill his destiny. It was riveting, the tension building with each line. I just couldn’t work out where it was heading. And then as I swiped up … there it was. The end … not for Rey, not for Kylo Ren, but for the Supreme Leader … just gone.”

Not only did the weight of his character’s death weigh heavily on the actor, but also the pressures of keeping these details a secret affected Serkis.

“I walked out of the trailer in a state of semi-shock, feeling the weight of knowing I would have to mask a great secret for a very, very long time and that my brother, a massive Star Wars fan, was going to be heartbroken,” Serkis added.

This isn’t to say Serkis wasn’t happy with the final film, as he admired the directions writer/director Rian Johnson took with the film.

“I love what Rian did,” Serkis admitted. “I thought it was a brilliant scene.”

One of the most disappointing elements of not getting to play Snoke again, potentially, is that getting to tap into a primal evil helped the actor purge negative emotions from his life.

“There’s something delicious getting yourself into such a dark place. It’s very much examining the darkest parts of yourself in a safe environment,” Serkis noted. “It’s actually very good therapy.”

Fans will have to wait until Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019 to see if Snoke is truly gone for good. The Last Jedi is available on Digital HD now and lands on Blu-ray March 27th.

