Star Wars: The Mandaloiran’s Emily Swallow Shares Epic Fan Art of the Armorer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ last month, and the show has become a huge hit among fans. Sadly, the series' eighth and final episode of the first season dropped on Friday, which means we'll have to wait until next fall to find out what's next for Mando and Baby Yoda. Since the season ended, many cast members have been posting about the show and thanking fans for their support. Throughout the show's run, some have even shared epic fan art of their characters. Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer in the series, recently re-shared some artwork of her character to Twitter.

"This is the way. Had to draw @bigEswallz kicking ass in #TheMandalorian as The Armorer. #starwars #starwarsfanart #spoilers #spoilerwarning #TheMandalorianSpoilers," @unartifex wrote.

"I love this! #thisistheway," Swallow replied.

Many people commented on the post:

"I loved that scene," @Zaph0d4242 replied.

"You are so freaking amazing. I love the way you are able to exude quiet authority, both with Amara and The Armorer," @Pathryn34 wrote. (Amara is Swallow's character from Supernatural.)

"You're fast becoming one of my fav characters in this entire series. I really hope to see you in season two," @nicoyanno added.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to have a season two on Disney+, which will be released in Fall 2020. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Swallow can be heard next in the video game, The Last of Us Part II, which is expected to release on May 29th, 2020.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

